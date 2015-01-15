BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
Jan 15Euro Disney S.C.A. :
* Announces rights offering of 350.79 million euros ($412.99 million) to be subscribed to in cash
* Subscription price of rights offering is 1 euro per new share, the subscription ratio is 9 new shares for 1 existing share, subscription period runs fron Jan. 19 to Feb. 6
*Annouces two reserved capital increases for a total amount of 492 million euros, to be subscribed by way of set-off against receivables
* Reserved capital increases are reserved to two companies wholly-owned by The Walt Disney Company
* Subscription price of reserved capital increases is 1.25 euro per new share
($1 = 0.8494 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Shares of Dubai builder Drake & Scull (DSI) slumped to a 14-month low in heavy trade early on Sunday morning as investors worried about its capital restructuring, while petrochemicals weighed on Saudi Arabian stocks after crude oil prices tumbled.