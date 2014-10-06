LONDON Oct 6 Euro Disney said its
second largest investor, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi
Arabia, has yet to decide whether to take part in the 420
million-euro ($525 million) rights issue which it announced on
Monday.
The company earlier said the rights isse, backed by Walt
Disney, its biggest shareholder, with a 40 percent
stake, as part of a 1 billion-euro refunding plan which also
includes a debt restructuring.
The Saudi prince has a 10 percent stake.
"I spoke to the Prince this morning, he welcomed the
transaction but he hasn't yet taken a stand on which way he
wants to go, he'll be coming back to us in about a week's time,"
the group's chief financial officer, Mark Stead, told Reuters.
(1 US dollar = 0.7985 euros)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)