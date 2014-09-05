* Half of euro zone corporate profits coming from abroad
By Blaise Robinson and Sudip Kar-Gupta
PARIS/LONDON, Sept 5 The recent sharp slide in
the euro currency promises some much-needed breathing space for
European companies, reviving hopes for a rebound in due course
in corporate profits in the region.
After proving a major headwind for exporters in the first
part of the year, the euro's 8 percent drop against the U.S.
dollar and 5 percent drop against a basket of major currencies
should give a boost of 3 to 6 percent to corporate earnings,
analysts and fund managers predict.
Industrial and pharmaceutical groups which derive the bulk
of their revenues from outside the euro zone, such as Siemens
and Sanofi, will get the biggest boost, but
the positive impact should also spread beyond the global firms
if the ECB's monetary easing measures stimulate economic growth.
The euro hit a 14-month low on Thursday of $1.2920
against the dollar - down nearly 8 percent from the $1.40 level
last May - after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to
new record lows and launched an asset purchase programme to ward
off deflation.
"Roughly speaking, about 50 percent of euro zone earnings
are coming from outside the region, which means that the retreat
in the euro is a major factor for earnings in Europe," said
Romain Boscher, global head of equities management at Amundi,
which has 821 billion euros ($1.08 trillion) under management.
"The drop will take six to 12 months to become visible in
corporate results, so we should start to see positive surprises
in earnings at the end of the year and early 2015."
According to Boscher a drop of 10 percent in the euro
trade-weighted index year-on-year translates into a rise
of about 8 percent in corporate profits in the euro zone.
For companies in sectors such as aerospace like Airbus
, Safran, Zodiac and Thales
which have a big chunk of their sales in dollars while their
cost base is mostly in euros the boost will be significant.
For Airbus, one of Europe's most dollar-sensitive companies,
a 10 cents move in the euro against the dollar translates into a
1 billion-euro swing in profits at the operating level.
Other companies with a strong exposure to the U.S. market
should also be big winners. Italy's Luxottica, the
maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses, derives about 50 percent
of its sales from the United States, advertising group Publicis
about 43 percent, telecoms equipment maker
Alcatel-Lucent 42 percent and Sanofi nearly
a third of its sales, according to data from MSCI.
Giampaolo Trasi, head of equity and credit research at
Intesa Sanpaolo, said the more favourable exchange rate should
start lifting earnings in the fourth quarter.
"That's assuming it will remain at current levels until the
end of the year. In the fourth quarter of last year the exchange
rate moved approximately between $1.35 and $1.38."
Beyond the industrials and pharmaceutical sectors, Trasi
also sees luxury goods producers among the biggest winners of
the weakening euro.
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH gets about three quarters
of its revenue from outside Europe, with a strong exposure to
the U.S., Japanese and Chinese markets.
NO TAILWIND YET
The impact of a lower currency will also go beyond the
automatic effect on repatriated sales revenue, analysts and fund
managers said.
"Mechanically, a drop of 10 percent in the currency
represents a rise of 0.2-0.3 percentage points in the euro zone
GDP," said Jean-Paul Betbeze, economic advisor at Deloitte, who
sees the euro slipping further in the coming months given the
opposing trajectories of the monetary policies of the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the ECB.
However, a number of strategists said the currency would
need to drop further to really drive a broad-based earnings
renaissance in Europe.
Overall, STOXX Europe 600 index firms have posted
a 10 percent rise in second-quarter profits, rebounding after
two years of contraction, although revenues dipped during the
quarter, in part due to the rising euro.
"The strong euro penalised European companies during much of
2013 and the first half of 2014, particularly the exporters,"
said Mathieu L'Hoir, strategist at AXA Investment Managers,
which has 582 billion euros ($779.41 billion) in assets under
management.
He estimates a fall of 1 percent in the euro on a
trade-weighted basis represents on average a positive impact of
about 0.4 percentage points in earnings growth for euro zone
companies.
"The euro is not a headwind anymore, but it hasn't fallen to
the point of becoming a tailwind yet," L'Hoir said.
