BRUSSELS Jan 24 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Tuesday he expected to see an "evolution" in the European Central Bank's role in tackling the euro zone debt crisis after tougher fiscal rules have been formally agreed by the currency bloc.

"On the ECB I think we will also seen an evolution," he told reporters in Brussels when asked if he believed the debt crisis could only be solved if the bank became a lender of last resort to governments.

He said "an important evolution" in the ECB's position had already been seen, not regarding public debt but in its decision to offer special low interest three-year funds to banks.

Monti had earlier said he expected that the current positions of euro zone governments regarding the size of the future European bailout mechanism (ESM) would also change after "an imminent political agreement and then rapid ratification and entry into force of the fiscal compact".