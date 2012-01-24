BRUSSELS Jan 24 Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti said on Tuesday he expected to see an "evolution" in
the European Central Bank's role in tackling the euro zone debt
crisis after tougher fiscal rules have been formally agreed by
the currency bloc.
"On the ECB I think we will also seen an evolution," he told
reporters in Brussels when asked if he believed the debt crisis
could only be solved if the bank became a lender of last resort
to governments.
He said "an important evolution" in the ECB's position had
already been seen, not regarding public debt but in its decision
to offer special low interest three-year funds to banks.
Monti had earlier said he expected that the current
positions of euro zone governments regarding the size of the
future European bailout mechanism (ESM) would also change after
"an imminent political agreement and then rapid ratification and
entry into force of the fiscal compact".