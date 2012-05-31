* Visco says Italy tax level incompatible with growth
* Urges Italy to sell assets, says its banks must cut costs
By Gavin Jones
ROME, May 31 Italy's high level of taxation is
"incompatible" with strong economic growth and the country must
cut public spending to fund lower taxes, Bank of Italy Governor
Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.
In a keynote speech to the bank's annual assembly, Visco
also urged Mario Monti's technocrat government to take every
opportunity to sell state assets to cut Italy's massive public
debt, equal to around 120 percent of output.
While tough austerity measures had been necessary to try to
head off a mounting debt crisis, "we have nonetheless paid the
price of raising the tax burden to a level incompatible with
rapid growth," Visco said.
Italy has been in recession since the middle of last year
and its benchmark borrowing costs, which fell steadily after
Monti took office in November to below 5 percent, have risen in
recent months to dangerously high levels of 6 percent.
"The scope for reducing the public debt by selling assets in
the public domain must be exploited to the full," Visco said.
Monti has so far made little use of privatisation in an
austerity drive that has been made up largely of higher taxes.
Visco said that economic contraction this year would
hopefully be limited to around 1.5 percent, a more downbeat
projection that the government's -1.2 percent forecast, but more
upbeat than the -1.9 percent seen by the International Monetary
Fund.
Visco also had clear advice for Italy's banks, which he told
to cut costs and streamline oversized boards, warning that they
would find it hard to counter current low profitability by
expanding their volume of lending.
"Bank mergers and acquisitions have not been followed up by
sufficient streamlining of groups' organization or reduction in
the number of board members," he said.
Visco said the 10 largest banking groups had a total of
1,136 board positions, without counting foreign units.
"Such arrangements are costly in themselves and are not
justified by the professional expertise needed to effectively
manage banks," he said.