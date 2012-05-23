May 23 The euro started life as the product of
an uneasy compromise between core Europe's top two economies,
and political turmoil in a country on its periphery now
threatens its future.
As Greece gears up for an election next month that may
hasten an unprecedented departure from the currency club it
joined as a late entrant in 2001, here are key events in the
euro's history.
March 1979 - The European Monetary System (EMS), the
precursor of the euro that establishes links between the
region's currencies to stop large exchange-rate fluctuations, is
launched under French and German leadership.
Nov 1989 - French president Francois Mitterrand reacts with
fury to German Chancellor Helmut Kohl's plans to quickly reunite
Germany following the fall of the Berlin Wall, a close
Mitterrand aide later recalls.
Dec 1989 - Kohl agrees to give up the deutschmark and start
work on European Monetary Union, and in return wins French
support for German reunification.
Dec 1991 - EU heads of government agree the Maastricht
Treaty that sets a timetable and conditions for a single
European currency by 1999. Three months later, Prime Minister
John Major negotiates an opt-out for Britain.
Jan. 4, 1999 - The euro begins trading at $1.1747 and rises
on the same day to around $1.19, a level that remains its
all-time high until May 2003. It begins a decline fuelled both
by dollar strength and by a perceived reluctance by the new
European Central Bank to respond to political and market
pressure for lower interest rates to help economic growth.
Jan. 1, 2001 - Exactly a year before euro banknotes and
coins enter circulation, Greece becomes the 12th member of the
European Union's single currency club. The country undertakes a
derivatives deal with U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs that
helps it dress up its public finances by deferring interest rate
payments.
Sept. 23, 2004 - An overhaul of Greece's national accounts
reveals it joined the euro with a budget deficit above the 3
percent of gross domestic product limit set under the stability
and growth pact adopted by the EU in 1997.
Sept/Oct 2008 - Lehman Brothers files for bankruptcy and the
U.S. government bails out insurer AIG. Investors flock to the
safe-haven dollar and yen, and the euro sinks to a low of
$1.2328 on Oct 28 from $1.4825 on Sept 22.
Nov. 5, 2009 - New prime minister George Papandreou says
Greece's 2009 budget deficit will be 12.7 percent of GDP - more
than double the previously published figure - and pledges to
save the country from bankruptcy.
May 2010 - Greece seals a first, 110-billion-euro bailout
with the European Union and International Monetary Fund in
return for extra budget cuts. An 85 billion euro bailout for
Ireland follows in November 2010 and a 78 billion deal for
Portugal in May 2011. Greece seals a second bailout worth 130
billion euros in February 2012.
October 2010 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy strike a deal for private debt holders
to share the pain of future restructurings in the euro zone.
Germany later backtracks.
Nov 2011 - Merkel and Sarkozy break a taboo, saying for the
first time that the euro zone is prepared to move on without
Greece if that country puts the stability of the bloc in danger.
Sarkozy had earlier told a TV interviewer Greece adopting the
euro in 2001 was "a mistake" because its economy was not ready.
May 2012 - Following an inconclusive parliamentary election
that reveals strong support for parties opposed to Greece's
bailout, the country sets a second ballot for June 17, whose
outcome will largely determine whether the country quits the
euro zone.
Sources: Reuters/Center for European Integration Studies