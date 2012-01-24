BRUSSELS Jan 24 The size of Europe's
bail-out fund needs to be more than the 500 billion euros
currently envisaged, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on
Tuesday, but he declined to give an alternative figure.
Speaking to reporters in Brussels, Monti said the European
Stability Mechanism, due to become effective in July, needs to
be increased but he refused to confirm reports that he had asked
for a capacity of 1 trillion euros.
"If the amounts are of sufficient size that markets consider
them credible then it is very probable that they will never have
to be spent," he said.