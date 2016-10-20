LONDON Oct 20 A number of lenders have pushed back against an 876m-equivalent loan backing a merger between UK petrol station forecourts operator Euro Garages and European Forecourt Retail (EFR), because of concerns over high leverage and a 358m payment to private equity owner TDR, banking sources said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are leading the fully underwritten financing alongside Barclays, HSBC, ING, Lloyds and Rabobank and two-thirds of lenders are required to consent to the deal by a deadline of 5pm on Thursday October 20, the sources said.

"There has been a lot of pushback from lenders. They might be able to get the deal through but it is likely that they will only know at the last minute," one of the sources said.

A number of investors have said the financing is structured too aggressively. The combined company is aiming for leverage of around 5.5 times based on a proforma Ebitda, but that will take around 18 months to achieve. Initial leverage will be just north of 6 times, an investor said.

TDR owns both Euro Garages and EFR, and as part of the merger is taking a portion of the equity value through a 358m payment.

"You have very rich leverage, which is being used in part to fund a payment to the owners and that can make people feel uncomfortable about the sharing of risk," a second source said.

Some lenders have said the deal would be more attractive if the structure was changed to include a junior tranche, in order to reduce senior leverage. Others have said pricing needs to increase.

"Euro Garages is quite tricky and quite interesting for this market. It does show that there is some market discipline. It is not as if the deal is not liked regardless of what is done, it just has a price. Reducing leverage would help," a third source said.

The financing comprises a 585m term loan C2, paying 500bp over Euribor with a 99.5 OID and a £250m term loan C1, paying 550bp over Libor with a 99 OID. The borrower is called Intervias Finco Limited. Both tranches have a January 2023 maturity and are offered with 101 soft call for 6 months.

Lenders to existing facilities were offered a 25bp early bird fee for response by October 14, while those responding between October 17 and October 20 will receive a 12.5bp fee.

TDR Capital bought the Benelux and French divisions of Israeli conglomerate Delek Group in 2014, renaming it EFR, backed with a 655m loan. It then acquired a £1.3bn minority stake in Euro Garages in 2016, backed by £745m of leveraged loans.

As part of the merger, EFR loans will be repaid, while Euro Garages' loans will remain in place, with lender consent needed for the new deal.

"The base case for combining the businesses is strong. There are some real synergies they can drive out of it and so the rational makes commercial sense," the second source said.

Borrowers to Europe's liquid leveraged loan market have been able to achieve quite aggressive terms from investors desperate to put money to work and avoid repayments, amid a lack of event-driven financings.

TDR declined to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)