Oct 21 UK petrol station forecourt operator Euro
Garages has won consent to raise an 876m-equivalent loan
backing its merger with European Forecourt Retail (EFR) despite
pushback from existing lenders, banking sources said.
As part of the merger, EFR loans will be repaid, while Euro
Garages' loans will remain in place, with lender consent
required for the new deal.
Existing lenders had concerns over high leverage and a 358m
payment to private equity owner TDR, but the loan received
consent from two-thirds of lenders without any changes to the
terms.
The company has extended the deadline to 5pm on Monday from
Thursday for commitments on the 876m-equivalent term loan C.
EFR lenders facing a repayment are being offered a cashless roll
into the new TLC.
The consent demonstrates the strength of conditions for
borrowers in the European leveraged loan market. A lack of new
paper amid strong demand from yield-hungry investors has pushed
up secondary pricing and prompted a wave of repricings and
refinancings.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse lead the
fully underwritten financing alongside Barclays, HSBC, ING,
Lloyds and Rabobank.
The new financing comprises a 585m term loan C2, paying
500bp over Euribor with a 99.5 OID and a £250m term loan C1,
paying 550bp over Libor with a 99 OID. The borrower is called
Intervias Finco Limited. Both tranches have a January 2023
maturity and are offered with 101 soft call for six months.
A number of investors have said the financing is structured
too aggressively. The combined company is aiming for leverage of
around 5.5 times based on a proforma Ebitda, but that will take
around 18 months to achieve. Initial leverage will be just north
of 6 times, an investor said.
TDR owns both Euro Garages and EFR, and as part of the
merger is taking a portion of the equity value through a 358m
payment.
Lenders to existing facilities were offered a 25bp early
bird fee for response by October 14, while those responding
between October 17 and October 20 received a 12.5bp fee.
TDR Capital bought the Benelux and French divisions of
Israeli conglomerate Delek Group in 2014, renaming it EFR,
backed with a 655m loan. It then acquired a £1.3bn minority
stake in Euro Garages in 2016, backed by £745m of leveraged
loans.
