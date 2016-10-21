Oct 21 UK petrol station forecourt operator Euro Garages has won consent to raise an 876m-equivalent loan backing its merger with European Forecourt Retail (EFR) despite pushback from existing lenders, banking sources said.

As part of the merger, EFR loans will be repaid, while Euro Garages' loans will remain in place, with lender consent required for the new deal.

Existing lenders had concerns over high leverage and a 358m payment to private equity owner TDR, but the loan received consent from two-thirds of lenders without any changes to the terms.

The company has extended the deadline to 5pm on Monday from Thursday for commitments on the 876m-equivalent term loan C. EFR lenders facing a repayment are being offered a cashless roll into the new TLC.

The consent demonstrates the strength of conditions for borrowers in the European leveraged loan market. A lack of new paper amid strong demand from yield-hungry investors has pushed up secondary pricing and prompted a wave of repricings and refinancings.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse lead the fully underwritten financing alongside Barclays, HSBC, ING, Lloyds and Rabobank.

The new financing comprises a 585m term loan C2, paying 500bp over Euribor with a 99.5 OID and a £250m term loan C1, paying 550bp over Libor with a 99 OID. The borrower is called Intervias Finco Limited. Both tranches have a January 2023 maturity and are offered with 101 soft call for six months.

A number of investors have said the financing is structured too aggressively. The combined company is aiming for leverage of around 5.5 times based on a proforma Ebitda, but that will take around 18 months to achieve. Initial leverage will be just north of 6 times, an investor said.

TDR owns both Euro Garages and EFR, and as part of the merger is taking a portion of the equity value through a 358m payment.

Lenders to existing facilities were offered a 25bp early bird fee for response by October 14, while those responding between October 17 and October 20 received a 12.5bp fee.

TDR Capital bought the Benelux and French divisions of Israeli conglomerate Delek Group in 2014, renaming it EFR, backed with a 655m loan. It then acquired a £1.3bn minority stake in Euro Garages in 2016, backed by £745m of leveraged loans. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)