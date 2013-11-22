BERLIN Nov 22 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras said on Friday he saw no financing hole in the current
aid programme for Greece and any decision on further debt relief
could only be taken once final data on the budget surplus is
available next year.
Samaras said at a news conference in Berlin with Chancellor
Angela Merkel he was optimistic there would be a deal on a new
aid tranche with the troika of international creditors soon. But
he also made clear Greece was planning no further cuts in public
pay and pensions, beyond what has already been agreed.
The Greek prime minister spoke of "light at the end of the
tunnel" after Athens confirmed it would emerge from a six-year
recession next year and more than doubled its forecast for the
budget surplus before interesting payments for this year.
Posting a primary surplus would open the way for Greece to
ask for debt relief from the European Union and International
Monetary Fund, whose inspectors are in the middle of their
latest review of Greece's performance on its reform targets.
"This possibility (of debt relief) will become a reality
only after on April next year, the final results about the
primary surplus will come about. Then a decision will be taken,"
said Samaras, speaking in English.
"The current agreement is on track. We are on track. We
don't ask for anything else," he said, standing beside Merkel.