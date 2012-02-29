ROME Feb 29 Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Wednesday that Germany understands the euro zone must make progress towards creating a fiscal union, and commonly issued bonds will be part of that.

"The Germans are aware that we need to take steps towards a fiscal union, of which euro bonds are an indispensable part," Grilli said in a television interview on Sky Italia.

Grilli said that before accepting euro bonds, Germany had wanted to establish "the rules of the game," with tougher budget restrictions in the euro zone in the form of the so-called fiscal compact.

"Now we can move towards the next stage, which is a fiscal union," Grilli said.

In other remarks, he said it was too soon to think that Italy had avoided a risk of contagion from Greece's debt crisis.