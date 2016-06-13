(Repeats story published Friday to reach additional subscribers)

* Over 3bn raised in a week

* Investors sound the alarm on covenants and dividend deals

* Concerns grow around time-strapped credit analysts

By Robert Smith

LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - European high-yield investors were swamped by eight transactions this week leading to concerns that less attention is being paid to covenants and credit fundamentals in the clamour for paper.

Primary high-yield issuance has ebbed and flowed this year, giving investors plenty of time to do their homework on new issues, but this changed this week as volumes reached over 3bn, making it the busiest week for the market.

Signs of hot market conditions were also evident with previously restructured companies raising debt at unprecedented yields.

Germany's Braas Monier priced a five-year bond at just 3%, having only four years ago pulled a deal after investors demanded yields as high as 12%.

Greek corporate Titan Cement cleared a five-year deal at 3.50%, just one year after Greece's stand-off with creditors saw the company's bonds spike to double-digit yields.

But it is not just low coupons that are worrying investors. Loose covenants are also creeping into documentation while aggressive use of proceeds are starting to emerge.

Verallia is looking to raise a new bond that returns money to private equity owner Apollo less than a year after its LBO.

Dividend recapitalisation deals have been thin on the ground in Europe since Phones 4U went bust in September 2014, one year after raising an aggressive PIK deal to hand cash to its owners.

One high-yield portfolio manager expressed horror at what he saw as a return to "the heady days of dividend deals".

"I feel like I've been at a civilized cocktail party and suddenly there's the sound of breaking glass," he said. "I turn around and there's a guy who's swiped a bottle from the bar, put his tie around his head and is trying to get my wife to dance with him."

Other investors said that the French bottle maker's dividend deal had been long-expected given the large initial equity cheque in its LBO and the business's strong performance.

"It's a good company that people like," said an analyst at a credit hedge fund. "But I wouldn't be surprised if we see some lower quality names follow now."

The loan market has already seen dividend recapitalisation deals launched from Evry and Exterion Media this month.

RUSHED INVESTORS

Issuers' dash for cash means that investors are spread thinly and Jeff Mueller, a high-yield portfolio manager at Eaton Vance, said that one of the biggest problems was the lack of time available to look at new deals.

"This market used to be more like the loan market where you'd have weeks to look at a deal - now you have two days in many cases," he said.

"The gateway to the market is still through new issues, but it's no longer the gateway in terms of credit worthiness, because there's not enough credit work done in that amount of time for anyone to really get comfortable."

Several market sources pointed to the covenant package on Eir's 500m 4.50% 2022 bond raised Tuesday, particularly its loose terms around restricted payments that allow the company to take cash more freely out of the business.

Sabrina Fox, co-head of European research at Covenant Review, said that the bond's restricted payments covenant had "serious deficiencies".

She said that while the component of the RP build-up basket based on 50% of the company's consolidated net income was backdated to April 2013, the usage of restricted payments was measured only from the new bond's issue date.

"This is far off-market, as if the RP basket builds from backdated capacity, usage of the basket should correspondingly be measured from the same date," she said.

ROLL-BACK TO ANOTHER ERA

The high-yield portfolio manager said that he was also concerned around Eir bondholders' weakened rights in an enforcement scenario, particularly as the Irish telecoms firm went through a messy restructuring when it was known as Eircom.

The bond's terms say that if they represent less than 30% of Eir's liabilities then bondholders' votes "shall not be canvassed" in an enforcement. The 500m bonds are less than 30% of the company's 2.4bn total long-term debt.

"It's a roll-back to another era where you are a senior secured lender but have unequal voting rights," the portfolio manager said. "So much for one euro-one vote!"

A banker on the deal agreed that the documents were "aggressive," but said that given the amount of cash investors had to put to work, few would care.

"People just can't afford to be that focused on covenants in this sort of market." (Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Helene Durand)