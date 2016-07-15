LONDON, July 15 (IFR) - Two Italian companies confounded
expectations and reopened the European high-yield market this
week, as an "indiscriminate" rally overrode concerns over Brexit
and even a domestic banking crisis.
On July 8, gaming company Sisal was first to announce a
deal, with its 725m B1/B+ rated bond eventually pricing on
Thursday, while construction company Salini Impregilo snuck in
just ahead with a 172m tap of an existing BB+/BB+ rated bond on
Monday.
And a third deal is on the way, with Sisal's rival Gamenet
announcing a 200m deal for next week.
One banker said that on the morning of June 24, when the UK
referendum's result in favour of leaving the EU was announced,
he did not foresee the market reopening so quickly.
"But investors are worried there is a lack of pipeline and
they have more cash than they know what to do with," he said.
European high-yield funds saw their first inflows in six
weeks for the week ended July 6, according to JP Morgan data,
and the market's key index has returned to levels seen well
before the UK's vote in favour of leaving the European Union.
The iTraxx Crossover tightened 12bp to 311bp on Thursday
morning, according to Tradeweb, the synthetic index's lowest
point since the end of May.
Even some riskier sterling names returned to "pre-Brexit"
levels, with Travelodge's £290m 8.50% 2023 note bid at a 101.50
cash price on Friday, having slumped to 94.30 in late June.
"Close your eyes and buy," said one fund manager on
Thursday, in reference to what he saw as "indiscriminate"
euphoria.
ROLLING THE DICE
Sisal's deal was watched closely, as the only high-yield LBO
underwritten in the weeks before the UK vote. CVC bought Sisal
from Apax Partners, Permira and Clessidra for 1bn in May.
The company on Thursday cleared a 400m 7NC3 tranche at 7%
yield and a 325m 6NC1 FRN at Euribor plus 662.5bp at a 99 cash
price.
This is tighter than Wednesday's price talk, which pegged a
425m fixed tranche at 7.25%-7.50% and a 300m FRN at Euribor
plus 675bp area at 99.
And it is tighter still than initial whispers, with the
fixed-rate tranche floated at high 7% at the start of the week.
"To be honest, I was very happily surprised," said a banker
on the deal.
"Obviously we pre-marketed it heavily and, while it wasn't a
100% hit-rate, it was good feedback. But in the end we had large
orders from UK real money accounts at the top of the book."
Several sources said some asset managers placed
"triple-digit orders" - meaning above 100m - for the deal,
which traded up to a 102.50 cash price on the break.
The banker on the transaction said that while they
pre-marketed the deal just ahead of the June 23 referendum,
accounts were reluctant to give pricing feedback at that time.
"If I had to estimate, I'd say it came anywhere between 50bp
to 100bp wider due to Brexit."
The fixed rate tranche cleared at par, indicating that the
deal had cleared inside its bridge's underwriting caps despite
the widely unexpected vote in favour of Brexit. Morgan Stanley,
Credit Suisse and UniCredit were global coordinators.
COVENANT AND CREDIT CONCERNS
Several investors said they sat out Sisal's trade despite
enthusiasm from others, however, with a second fund manager
describing it as a "ridiculously under capitalised business".
"The only good thing I can say about it is that CVC managed
to wrest it at a good price, but that tells you all you need to
know about the real equity value," he said.
"It also says a lot that the business tried and failed to
IPO. It's obviously not a real exit route for them."
A commentary piece from Stifel Nicolaus published on
Wednesday morning said they would pass on the deal even if it
priced at 7.50%, arguing that the company's low cash balance
could cause it to draw on its revolver to fund operations and
capex.
The second fund manager described the deal's covenants as
"awful", and a report from Covenant Review published on Tuesday
flagged several concerns, such as the fact the notes are
"effectively junior" to claims on collateral from a 125m
super-senior revolving credit facility and hedging obligations.
Investors resistant to buying junk bonds from Italy may soon
get another option, however, with Credit Suisse announcing that
it will begin marketing a deal from a European TMT issuer next
week.
Sources said the only large telecoms deal in the pipeline is
from Ziggo, which is expected to issue up to 2bn of new debt
following its merger with Vodafone's Dutch operations.
(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Matthew Davies)