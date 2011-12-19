ROME Dec 19 Mechanisms in place to
guarantee sovereign debt in the euro zone and "save" the single
currency are still insufficient,
Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said on Monday.
Speaking at a ceremony in Rome, Napolitano said medium-term
measures to toughen fiscal discpline taken by European leaders
this month must be accompanied by "the immediate defence of
financial stability in the euro zone".
He called for a "strengthening of the still insufficient
firewalls necessary to defend sovereign debt and save the single
currency".
On Sunday Italy's deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli
also said European debt bailout mechanisms needed to be
reinforced..