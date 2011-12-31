PARIS Dec 31 The euro could become the
world's leading currency in the next decade if leaders of the
single-currency bloc succeed in tightening fiscal integration,
European Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer said in an
article to be published in the Journal du Dimanche.
European leaders struck a historic deal at an emergency
summit in Brussels on Dec. 9 to draft a new treaty for deeper
economic union, in an attempt to stem the debt crisis that is
threatening to cause the collapse of the single currency.
The news temporarily calmed markets. But concerns quickly
resurfaced as the final details of the agreement have yet to be
determined and a new treaty could take up to three months to
negotiate.
Ratings agency Fitch has said it doubts a comprehensive
solution to the crisis can be found and urged more decisive
action from the ECB.
"If we implement all the decisions taken at the Brussels
summit we will emerge stronger," Noyer said in the article, due
to be published to coincide with the 10-year anniversary of the
euro on Jan. 1.
"In 10 years, maybe the euro will be the world's number one
currency."
Noyer, who is also governor of the Bank of France, waxed
lyrical about the merits of the euro, saying it had protected
purchasing power, improved trade and competitiveness and made
workers increasingly mobile.
In the past decade, the euro had become the world's second
reserve currency after the dollar, and the only eurosceptics
were outside the monetary union, he said.
Contrasting with Noyer's nostalgia, an opinion poll also due
to be published in Sunday's Journal du Dimanche showed 50
percent of French people thought the single currency had been a
bad idea, compared with 35 percent who approved.
A separate article in Saturday's Le Parisien showed the
price of an average shopping basket had risen 22 percent since
the euro first came into circulation, with certain basic goods
such as the baguette rising up to 30 percent.