LONDON May 30 Rents for the best offices in
Athens and Lisbon fell to their lowest level in 17 years as the
financial and political turmoil gripping Europe escalated this
year, data from property consultant CBRE showed.
Rents for prime offices were 288 euros ($360) per square
metre per year in Athens in the first three months of 2012, a 14
percent fall on the same period last year and the lowest since
CBRE began keeping records 17 years ago.
Lisbon rents were 222 euros per square metre, the lowest
since the second quarter of 1995. Elsewhere, Barcelona and
Madrid rents hit a 12-year and seven-year low respectively,
Dublin rents were at their cheapest in 13 years while Rome and
Milan were at a four-year low.
"Rents in these countries are being kept artificially high
by the euro and have further to fall," said Matthew Richardson,
director of research at Fidelity International, which has $400
million of property assets under management.
"The euro is being held up by Germany. Imagine where rents
would actually be in Spain if they had the peseta."
The most expensive European office market was London's West
End, where rents were the equivalent of 1,195 euros per square
metre, followed by Moscow at an equivalent rate of 901 euros,
where prime rents are rising at the fastest rate in Europe due
to low supply.
An index of economic confidence among executives and
consumers in the euro area fell to its lowest level since
October 2009 in May, the European Commission said today.
Europe's debt crisis hit a new hurdle this month after the
Greek public rejected parties supporting the country's bailout
package at the polls, while the euro zone currency bloc appears
to be heading back into recession, having registered no growth
in the first quarter of this year.
Fears over a euro zone break-up also meant companies in
Europe rented the lowest amount of new office space in the first
quarter since the collapse of Lehman Brothers, a lull CBRE said
will continue this year.
A total of 2.5 million square metres of new offices was
rented in the period, an eight-year low discounting the
six-month period following the US investment bank's demise that
sent financial markets into a tailspin.
The figure was 9 percent below the same period last year and
24 percent down on the preceding quarter.
Companies that have pulled large office moves in London over
euro zone concerns include law firm CMS Cameron McKenna and
wealth manager Schroders, which was poised to move into
an empty block next to the Bank of England before a u-turn in
December.