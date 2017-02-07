LONDON Feb 7 The cost of insuring against
volatility in the euro versus the dollar over the next three
months rose to its highest in over a week on Tuesday
as contracts took in the date of the final round of France's
presidential elections.
Implied volatility, a measure of expected swings in the
single currency over the next two months, rose to 9.292 percent
from around 8.6 percent on Monday.
Shorter-dated contracts were also higher as spot rates for
the single currency against the dollar fell. All remain well
below highs seen when the dollar was gaining, and bets on an
electoral surge for European populist parties growing, after
Donald Trump's election as U.S. president last year.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)