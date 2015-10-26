Oct 26 Canadian miner Iamgold Corp said it had filed a tender offer to buy the remaining shares of Euro Ressources SA for 2.84 euros ($3.14) per share in cash.

Iamgold's offer represents a 31.5 percent premium based on Euro Ressources' Friday close, the Canadian miner said on Monday.

Iamgold currently owns about 86 percent of the French company. ($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)