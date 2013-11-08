China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Nov 8 The euro shed 0.2 percent on Friday after U.S. rating firm Standard and Poor's downgraded its credit rating on France's sovereign debt to AA from AA+.
The euro fell to as low as $1.3389 from around $1.3410, though it still kept some distance from a seven-week low of $1.3295 hit on Thursday after the European Central Bank's surprise rate cut.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.