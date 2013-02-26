By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Feb 26 European Union regulators are
investigating a number of drugmakers it suspects of preventing
cheaper generic medicines reaching the market, in addition to
four ongoing cases, the EU's competition chief said on Tuesday.
Antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic oppose
"pay-for-delay" deals where brand-name companies pay
manufacturers of generic rivals to keep their medicines off the
market. It can mean consumers ultimately paying more.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the 27-member EU, says such methods violate its rules against
restrictive business practices and to prevent companies abusing
their market power against competitors.
The EU executive, which has formally accused more than a
dozen drugmakers over such practices as part of its four ongoing
investigations, has identified more cases, Joaquin Almunia, the
commission in charge, said.
"We have still some others in the pipeline," Almunia told
the Reuters Euro Zone Summit.
"On the one hand, we need to create a framework to protect
those who innovate and those who are owners of patents. Given
the life of patents is not (unlimited), once the drug is
transformed into generics, all citizens should have the right to
benefit from lower prices," he said.
He did not identify the companies involved in the new cases.
Almunia said he was on the way to wrapping up investigations
into French drugmaker Servier and Denmark's Lundbeck.
"We are now well advanced, in particular in two cases,
Servier and Lundbeck. In the coming months, hearings of these
two cases will take place. After the hearings, we will advance
towards the end of these antitrust investigations," he said.
Lundbeck has denied any anti-competitive behaviour and
maintains it has acted within EU rules. Servier too says it has
not broken European regulations.
Lundbeck is scheduled to defend its case before the
Commission and national competition regulators at a closed-door
hearing on March 14-15.
The Commission launched its fight against pay-for-delay
deals after a high-profile inquiry into the sector in 2009 found
consumers were paying 20 percent more for their medicine because
of such agreements.
Companies found in breach of EU antitrust rules can be fined
of up to 10 percent of their global revenues.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield/Jeremy
Gaunt)