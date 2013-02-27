(For other news from Reuters Euro Zone Summit, click here)
* ECB bond-buying plan ready for use - Coeure
* Ireland, Portugal potential candidates but not yet
* ECB can't do much when yields rise on political
uncertainty
* Says France should cut deficit close to 3 percent/GDP
By Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 The European Central Bank's
bond-purchase programme is "not a nuclear deterrent" and is
available for use, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said, with
Ireland and Portugal candidates to tap the plan when they gain
more access to debt markets.
The ECB launched the programme - dubbed Outright Monetary
Transactions (OMT) - last September to counter investor fears of
a euro zone break-up but it has yet to deploy it, with some
policymakers at the bank preferring to keep it under wraps.
Coeure, the ECB Executive Board member in charge of market
operations who would supervise day-to-day running of the OMT,
said the programme was ready for use if countries had bond
market access and an aid plan with Europe's bailout fund.
"No, it's not a nuclear deterrent," Coeure said in a
discussion at a Reuters summit on the future of the euro zone,
when asked if it would be best for the plan never to be used.
"They are here to be used if countries meet the conditions,"
he said. "So this is the discussion that we're having in
particular when it comes to Ireland and Portugal, that OMTs can
be available at some point when countries have regained
sufficient market access, which is not the case today in our
judgment."
Portugal and Ireland, both of which are recipients of
European aid, have begun returning to debt markets and Irish
Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week his country plans
to apply for the OMT plan but not just yet.
To qualify "we need to see issuance at different points
along the curves and we need to have a sense that issuance is
regular," Coeure said. "On our side, we're ready."
Not all ECB policymakers are keen on the plan. Belgium's Luc
Coene, a member of the 23-man policymaking Governing Council
that includes the six Executive Board members, said last month
the programme was like a nuclear deterrent, better not used.
WON'T REACT TO POLITICAL VOLATILITY
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann was the only Council member
to oppose the plan from the outset, which he described as
"tantamount to financing governments by printing banknotes".
Weidmann is also concerned that the calming effect the OMT
programme has had on financial markets has reduced the incentive
for euro zone governments to reform. Coeure concurred.
"There is a risk that the relative calm in financial markets
weakens incentives to move forward, so there is wisdom in that
remark," he said. "We have to show that reforms are already
bearing fruit."
When ECB chief Mario Draghi began forming the OMT plan last
July, yields on Spanish bonds were well above 7 percent. Now
they are trading just above 5 percent though they were led
higher by Italian yields after Italy's inconclusive election.
The ECB would not respond to that sort of move and it would
be a mistake to think it was fixated on the fluctuations of
government bond yields, Coeure said.
"If yields go up because of political events, there is not
much the ECB can do, that's not related to monetary policy
whatsoever," Coeure said. "What matters to us is how monetary
policy signals are transmitted to the real economy. I would
focus more on say lending to companies, to households."
The ECB was reviewing its collateral framework to make cheap
money more accessible to small- and mid-sized firms, he added.
Coeure also said concerns about Ireland's bank debt
restructuring being monetary financing would be alleviated if
the plan allowed the Central Bank of Ireland to sell the
government bonds acquired through the deal quicker.
Turning to his native France, Coeure joined the ECB's German
policymakers - Weidmann and Joerg Asmussen - in pressing Paris
to reduce its deficit as close as possible to its 3 percent/GDP
goal this year.
"We would like to see action in 2013, because we think it is
a matter of credibility," he said. "We need to see corrective
action not on taxes, but on spending, and action should be taken
this year."
(Additional reporting by Mike Peacock, Luke Baker and Paul
Taylor in Brussels)