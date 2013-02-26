PARIS Feb 26 Italy's inconclusive election
shows Europe's leaders must give their voters greater hope of a
turnaround in economic growth to balance painful austerity
measures, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on
Tuesday.
Speaking at the Reuters Euro Zone summit, Moscovici said the
election deadlock was "no doubt a worry" and hoped that
centre-leftist Pier Luigi Bersani would be able to use his lower
house majority to form a solid and reformist government.
"When the only message which seems to be sent by Europe is
austerity then at some point people cannot stand it ... There
needs to be another perspective - which is growth again,"
Moscovici said in an interview from his Paris office.
