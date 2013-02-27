(For other news from Reuters Euro Zone Summit, click on (here)
* US talks to start in June, could wrap up by end-2014
* Talks with Japan to start in March, to last up to 3 yrs
* EU not ready on deal with Canada, Ottawa must offer more
* Euro's level not an obstacle for trade, De Gucht says
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The United States and European
Union cannot afford to let transatlantic trade talks fail after
they are launched in June, the EU's trade chief said on
Wednesday, warning that both sides' standing and prosperity in
the world depended on their success.
Washington and Brussels will begin talks towards a deal
encompassing half the world's economic output just a few months
after the EU launches talks with Japan in March, EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht told the Reuters Euro Zone summit.
Benefits to the U.S. and EU economies, suffering from the
aftermath of global financial crisis, could be tangible even
before a deal is signed, while wrapping up talks by the end of
2014 was "not impossible" De Gucht said in Brussels.
"This is about the weight of the western, free world in
world economic and political affairs," said De Gucht, one of the
EU's most powerful commissioners who is negotiating trade deals
with more than 80 countries on behalf of the EU's 27 countries.
"Once we have started, failing is not an option. It would be
very detrimental for both the European Union and the United
States if we were not to succeed," he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed talks this month and
the EU's leaders have also backed the plan, hoping a deal with
Washington will help Europe pull out of its debt crisis.
At a time when the euro zone is in recession and the United
States expects only modest growth this year, an EU-U.S. trade
deal could add 0.5 percent a year to the EU economy and 0.4
percent to the U.S. economy by 2027.
De Gucht said the deal was so weighty that signs of
progress, before completion of a deal, could have a positive
economic effect. But the reverse was also true, he warned.
Following the collapse of global trade talks in 2008, both
the United States and Europe have sought to tie up as many
free-trade agreements as possible and this bilateral accord
represent the pinnacle of those ambitions.
Such a deal was first discussed three decades ago and
considered too difficult because of policies protecting the farm
sector on both sides of the Atlantic.
De Gucht said agriculture would be part of the discussions.
"We have chosen the path of a deep and comprehensive agreement,"
he said, saying barriers for companies in areas ranging from
data protection to regulation and government contracts could
disappear.
De Gucht, a former Belgian foreign minister, said while
there were no deadline, November 2014 represented a good target
for a U.S. accord because his term as trade commissioner ends
then and the United States holds midterm elections.
After that, six months could be lost, he said.
De Gucht also said the current value of the euro did
not represent a problem for the EU's exporters. "The euro is not
at a forbidding level" for European trade, he said.
JAPAN, CANADA
Not content with an accord with the United States, the
European Union will launch trade talks with Japan, the world's
third largest economy at the end of March in Tokyo, De Gucht
said. But he said the going would be slower.
An EU-Japan accord would bring together two trading partners
responsible for a third of global economic output and could
create 400,000 jobs in Europe alone. But the complexity of the
negotiations meant it could take several years to reach a deal.
"This is a negotiation that is going to take time. I don't
think you could do it in less than three years," De Gucht said.
"With the United States, we have to crack a number of very
hard nuts, but we at least we know them. In Japan, it's very
much about internally changing a mentality," he said.
France and Italy have been worried about the impact of
foreign imports from Japan on their auto industries when they
are already suffering from the impact of the euro zone debt
crisis and falling sales across the continent.
But De Gucht said that by the time a pact was signed,
European automakers should have had more than enough time to
adapt with a sustainable new business model.
"It's so far away it cannot be an excuse not to restructure
our car sector," De Gucht said. "There is no reason at all to
use (Japan trade talks) as a scapegoat."
Canada is another of the EU's prizes if Brussels can wrap up
a deal, which would be the European Union's first with a major
world economy. Talks started in 2009 but De Gucht walked away
from signing an agreement at the latest round of negotiations in
Ottawa that were meant to wrap things up.
Negotiations are held up over contentious issues including
agricultural exports, intellectual property and the ability
being to bid for government contracts.
"We do not have an agreement and I'm not pleased with what
is on the table now," De Gucht said. "They have a very sensitive
offensive interest, which is agriculture. I think we can make a
deal on that. But the reward for that on the European side also
has to be very clear," he said, urging Ottawa to open up more.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Luke Baker, Mike Peacock, Paul
Taylor, Philip Blenkinsop.)