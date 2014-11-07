BRIEF-Chinadive Watersports announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
(Changes the date of dividend advance payment from Nov. 25 to Dec. 12. The company issued correction of its own statement.)
Nov 7 Euro-Tax.pl SA
* Decides to pay FY 2014 dividend advance of 500,000 zlotys in total or 0.10 zlotys per share on Dec. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it will issue 14th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 3 billion won in proceeds for investment