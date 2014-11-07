(Changes the date of dividend advance payment from Nov. 25 to Dec. 12. The company issued correction of its own statement.)

Nov 7 Euro-Tax.pl SA

* Decides to pay FY 2014 dividend advance of 500,000 zlotys in total or 0.10 zlotys per share on Dec. 12 Source text for Eikon: