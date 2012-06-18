KIEV, June 18 No summer storms are foreseen for Ukraine's Euro 2012 match against England on Tuesday and temperatures will not be too high during the game, a Ukrainian weather expert said on Monday.

Ukraine, co-hosts of Euro 2012 with Poland, face England in the eastern city of Donetsk (1845 GMT) in a match they have to win to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The last match played in Donetsk between Ukraine and France on Friday was halted for 55 minutes due to a thunderstorm and a huge downpour which drowned the pitch at the Donbass Arena.

France won 2-0 after the Group D match resumed.

"The situation in Donetsk is good, unlike the last match. Temperatures will not be too high - about 25-27 C (77-80 Fahrenheit) and then falling," said Mykola Kulbida, head of the Ukrainian meteorological centre.

For Sweden's game with France (1845 GMT) in the capital Kiev the same night, Kulbida foresaw a little rain and thunder but said this would be over before the match starts. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Ken Ferris)