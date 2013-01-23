BERLIN Jan 23 Currency fluctuations between the
Japanese yen and the euro are within range, a spokesman for
Germany's finance ministry said on Wednesday, amid concerns
about action taken by the Bank of Japan to boost its weak
recovery.
"If you talking about competitive devaluation, if you look
at yen-euro rate developments in the last few years, the
fluctuations are within bounds, you cannot talk about this kind
of thing," said finance ministry spokesman Martin Kotthaus.
"We certainly believe the approach in Europe and Germany's
tradition with its separation of the Bundesbank (central bank)
and the government ... has been a very good course. We have
had good experiences with this and achieved the right stability.
These discussions are rather something for the G20 or G7," he
said.