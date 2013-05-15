By Marc Jones
LONDON May 15 The grab on bank deposits that
accompanied Cyprus's bailout could be repeated elsewhere in the
euro zone, and the bloc's banking union may not be strong enough
when it is introduced, Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.
"We believe that the events in Cyprus highlight the
increased reluctance of financially stronger euro zone countries
to make their taxpayers' funds available to recapitalise banks
outside their home jurisdictions," the credit ratings agency
said in a report.
"For this reason, although the key features of the Cypriot
banking system are not shared by other euro zone countries, we
consider that the bail-in may indeed create a precedent."
Speaking at the London School of Economics, Athanasios
Orphanides, who headed Cyprus's central bank during much of the
run up to the crisis, slammed the handling of the situation by
both the island's government and euro zone leaders.
"I read this (deposit grab) as another Deauville,"
Orphanides said, referring to the groundbreaking agreement
between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then French
President Nicolas Sarkozy to impose losses on Greek bondholders.
"It is not yet clear what has been done to the banking
sector in the periphery... The issue is how this may play out
going forward."
BANKING UNION CONCERNS
S&P's report also raised concerns that the euro zone's plans
for a banking union - designed to break the link between costly
bank bailouts and unmanageable sovereign debt levels - may fall
short of requirements.
The union is due to come into force by mid-2014 but there
has been substantial backsliding on the original blueprint, with
Germany in particular resistant to committing taxpayers' money
to supporting banks outside its borders.
S&P credit analyst Richard Barnes said the increasingly
"minimalist"-looking plans would "do little to make the euro
zone a more cohesive monetary union or address banks' direct and
indirect dependence on the creditworthiness of their national
governments."
"Unless the banking union delivers greater integration than
currently appears achievable, the creditworthiness of banks will
likely remain dependent on their home sovereigns'
creditworthiness. Therefore, they would remain vulnerable to any
further deterioration in the operating environment," he added.