LONDON Nov 20 Greece's two-year government bond
yields rose sharply on Friday after the expulsion of two
lawmakers over bailout negotiations shrank Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' parliamentary majority.
Greece approved a reform bill on Thursday to secure further
aid from its international lenders but Tsipras' expelled two
dissenting lawmakers after the vote. The government can now
count on only 153 votes in the 300-seat chamber.
Greek two-year yields rose 60 basis points to 6.64 percent
, erasing falls seen earlier in the week.
"While we have had an agreement on the deal...some investors
are thinking that there may be some instability on the political
side in Greece now," Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)