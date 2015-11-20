LONDON Nov 20 Greece's two-year government bond yields rose sharply on Friday after the expulsion of two lawmakers over bailout negotiations shrank Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' parliamentary majority.

Greece approved a reform bill on Thursday to secure further aid from its international lenders but Tsipras' expelled two dissenting lawmakers after the vote. The government can now count on only 153 votes in the 300-seat chamber.

Greek two-year yields rose 60 basis points to 6.64 percent , erasing falls seen earlier in the week.

"While we have had an agreement on the deal...some investors are thinking that there may be some instability on the political side in Greece now," Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Marius Zaharia)