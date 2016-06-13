LONDON, June 13 A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone fell to a record low on Monday amid concerns about the outlook for global growth and a pull back in oil prices.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward -- the European Central Bank's favoured gauge of market inflation expectations -- fell to 1.36 percent.

It remains well below the ECB's inflation target of close to 2 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Edited by John Geddie)