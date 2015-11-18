LONDON Nov 18 The repo market, normally a vital
source of funding for banks and companies, has shrunk so much
due to the ECB's efforts to cut borrowing costs that it may
struggle to revive when the euro economy recovers, a market
study suggests.
The research from lobby group ICMA, based on interviews with
47 repo market participants including banks and investors, said
the European Central Bank's monetary policy had produced excess
bank reserves and negative interest rates which have shrunk the
market, already facing regulatory pressures.
It said that if Europe's economy rebounds and the crutch of
central bank money is whipped away, businesses might struggle to
find suitable repurchase agreements.
Repos, where short-term loans are offered in return for
collateral such as government or corporate bonds, are used by
banks and companies to manage their cash balances.
ECB policy combined with new regulations have squeezed
profits in Europe's 5.6 trillion euro ($6 trillion) repo market.
The study found that most banks offering repo facilities had
restructured their business models and that many were now taking
losses on deals with some clients.
"The overriding concern among market participants is that
(the repo market)... may be unable to function as effectively
and efficiently as it has in the past in providing liquidity and
collateral fluidity to the financial system, with potential
negative consequences both for markets and the broader global
economy," the International Capital Market Association said.
Activity in the European repo market has contracted by 2.9
percent over the last year, a study released by ICMA in
September showed.
Problems in the sector could be exacerbated by further ECB
easing, a concern given wide expectations that a deeper cut to
the deposit rate or an expansion of the ECB's asset purchase
scheme could come as soon as next month.
With the ECB having pumped billions into the euro zone
economy via financial markets since March this year, European
banks are awash with cash and no longer so reliant on commercial
sources of funding such as repo markets.
But "the fear ... is that (the repo market) may no longer be
able to function as well as previously, particularly when most
needed," the study said.
($1 = 0.9403 euros)
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)