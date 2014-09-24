MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Sept 24 Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says cancels 7 million common shares control block * Says cancellation effective immediately * CEO: 'The cancellation was the final step in our
reorganization, and will allow us to expedite our strategic plans moving
forward' * CEO says cancellation brings considerable value to current shareholders,
increasing their relative holding in the company 2.75 times * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
CAIRO, April 23 Egypt's largest listed real estate developer Talaat Mostafa has bought a 500-feddan (acre) plot in Egypt's new administrative capital for 4.4 billion Egyptian pounds ($243.77 million), the company said on Sunday.