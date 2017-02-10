ATHENS Feb 10 Greek lender Eurobank is looking for a strategic partner to buy a stake in its fully-owned Romanian unit Bancpost as part of moves to reduce its overall exposure in non-Greek assets, sources at the bank told Reuters on Friday.

"We have appointed two advisors to search for a strategic partner to acquire a stake in Bancpost. This would help the bank reduce its holding in Romania and deliver on commitments to reduce its exposure abroad," one of the bankers said.

Bancpost has total assets of 3.1 billion euros and employs 2,255 people.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)