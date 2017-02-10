BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
ATHENS Feb 10 Greek lender Eurobank is looking for a strategic partner to buy a stake in its fully-owned Romanian unit Bancpost as part of moves to reduce its overall exposure in non-Greek assets, sources at the bank told Reuters on Friday.
"We have appointed two advisors to search for a strategic partner to acquire a stake in Bancpost. This would help the bank reduce its holding in Romania and deliver on commitments to reduce its exposure abroad," one of the bankers said.
Bancpost has total assets of 3.1 billion euros and employs 2,255 people.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.