ATHENS Oct 18 Canadian investor Fairfax
Financial Holdings will raise its stake in Greece's
Eurobank Properties to 41 percent from 19 percent via a share
issue which is now expected to be completed by April next year,
the companies said on Friday.
Under a deal first outlined in June, Eurobank Properties
will proceed with a rights offering worth about 193 million
euros at 4.80 euros a share. Fairfax will exercise its own
rights and purchase the other major shareholder Eurobank's
rights for 20 million euros, meaning it will pump in
about 144 million euros.
After the capital increase Eurobank will hold about 33.5
percent in the real estate firm, provided all other shareholders
exercise their rights, the bank said on Friday.
Shares in Eurobank Properties were trading down 1.41 percent
at 7.7 euros on Friday, valuing the firm at 465 million euros
($635 million).
Under the deal Eurobank will retain management control at
Eurobank Properties until June 2020 and will fully consolidate
the unit, with Fairfax represented at the firm's board with
customary veto rights.
The arrangement will be in force as long as Eurobank's
participation in Eurobank Properties remains above 20 percent.
Eurobank, Greece's fourth largest lender, chose to be fully
recapitalised by the state rescue fund to plug a 5.84 billion
euro capital hole after losses on sovereign debt writedowns and
bad loans.
It has fallen under the full control of the Hellenic
Financial Stability Fund but Athens plans to return it to
private ownership via an issue of more than 1 billion euros
worth of new shares to private investors.
The two sides said they received key regulatory approvals
but the rights issue still needs to get the green light from
Greece's securities regulator and stock exchange authorities.