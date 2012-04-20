PRECIOUS-Palladium surges 7 pct to highest in 16 years, gold retreats

* Palladium hits highest since February 2001 * Gold in sterling terms hits near 2-month peak * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Releads, updates throughout) By Jan Harvey LONDON, June 9 Palladium leapt more than 7 percent on Friday to its highest in over 16 years, as a surge in speculative demand forced industrial users to close out short positions, traders said, pushing the metal through long-term chart resistance. The backwardation in