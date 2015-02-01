(Adds confirmation from Eurobank)
ATHENS Feb 1 Greece's Eurobank will
name former deputy CEO Nikos Karamouzis as chairman while Fokion
Karavias, a general manager, is set to become the new chief
executive, the bank announced on Sunday.
The change was prompted by former Chief Executive Christos
Megalou's decision to accept a position at Fairfax Financial
Holdings, the Toronto-based fund that holds a 13.6 percent stake
in Eurobank, one person close to the bank's management said.
In a statement, Eurobank said both Megalou and Chairman
Panayotis-Aristidis Thomopoulos had resigned. All other board
positions remained unchanged. It gave no further details.
The decision comes after the deputy prime minister in
Greece's new left-wing government, Yannis Dragasakis, met
shareholders on Friday to discuss the bank's future.
However, Dragasakis said the management change had not been
done at the prompting of the government.
"From what I heard, they proceeded with a management change
on their own initiative, which we welcome," he told Greece's
Mega TV in an interview.
Eurobank, which is 35 percent owned by Greece's bank bailout
fund and 13.6 percent owned by Canada's Fairfax, is one
of Greece's four major lenders who have been squeezed by an
outflow of deposits in recent weeks as political tensions rose.
Like other Greek banks, Eurobank stock has been battered
since the victory of the left-wing Syriza party of Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras amid fears that a standoff between
Athens and its European partners may leave the banks cut off
from European Central Bank funding.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Stephen Powell
and Dominic Evans)