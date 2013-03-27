BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
* Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
ATHENS, March 27 Greek lender Eurobank , which was acquired by National Bank earlier this year, on Wednesday reported a 1.45 billion euro full-year 2012 loss, hurt by provisions for non-performing loans and weaker core income.
The bank said loan-loss provisions rose 25 percent to 1.655 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)
* Announced on Friday FY revenue of 15.2 million euros ($16.23 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: