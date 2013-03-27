ATHENS, March 27 Greek lender Eurobank , which was acquired by National Bank earlier this year, on Wednesday reported a 1.45 billion euro full-year 2012 loss, hurt by provisions for non-performing loans and weaker core income.

The bank said loan-loss provisions rose 25 percent to 1.655 billion euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)