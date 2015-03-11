BRIEF-Melcor REIT Q1 FFO per unit $0.26
* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.26; AFFO per unit $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS, March 11 Eurobank on Wednesday reported a loss of 524 million euros ($555 million) in the fourth quarter of 2014 as provisions for impaired loans continued to weigh on its bottom line.
Greece's third-largest lender by assets, which is 35.4 percent owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, said credit loss provisions rose 26.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to 742 million euros in the October-to-December period.
Non-performing loans rose to 33.4 percent of its loan book from 33 percent in the third quarter of 2014.
(1 US dollar = 0.9444 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Qtrly net interest income was $20.8 million, up from $10.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: