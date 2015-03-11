* Eurobank posts loss of 524 mln euros in Q4

* Accelerates provisioning for bad debt

* Non-performing credit reaches 33.4 pct of loan book (Adds CEO comment, details)

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, March 11 Greece's Eurobank reported a jump in fourth-quarter losses on Wednesday as provisions for impaired credit weighed on its bottom line, while the pace of new bad debt formation was steady around third-quarter levels.

Kicking off the earnings reporting season for Greek banks, the country's third-largest lender by assets reported a net loss of 524 million euros ($555 million), broadly in line with forecasts, against a 187-million euro loss in the third quarter.

For the year as whole, Eurobank's losses totalled 1.23 billion euros against 1.15 billion in 2013.

Eurobank, which is 35.4 percent owned by Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund and 13.6 percent by Canada's Fairfax, said credit loss provisions rose to 742 million euros in the three months ended December, up 26.1 percent from the previous quarter.

The group, which has operations in the Balkans including Romania and Bulgaria, continued to accelerate provisioning for bad credit to strengthen its balance sheet and increase the cash coverage of non-performing loans.

It said accumulated provisions hit 9.7 billion euros at the end of 2014, 18.8 percent of its total loans, translating into coverage of 56.3 percent for credit past due for more than 90 days.

Eurobank and Greece's other big banks have been hit by deposit outflows prompted by the standoff between the new leftist government with its EU/IMF lenders, becoming dependent on emergency liquidity from the country's central bank.

The financing is costlier than direct funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) and eats into their net interest margins.

Banks are also troubled by large problem loan portfolios after a deep recession, which has pushed unemployment to nearly 28 percent. They continue to make provisions as joblessness has made it hard for borrowers to service their debts.

"We increased coverage of bad debts above 56 percent and aligned the stock of provisions with the Comprehensive Assessment carried out by the supervising authorities," Eurobank Chief Executive Fokion Karavias said in a statement.

He said management remained committed to returning the bank to profitability this year while tackling liquidity pressures would be among its top priorities.

The bank's deposits fell by 1.8 billion euros from the end of the third quarter to 40.9 billion at the end of last year. Funding from the ECB rose to 12.5 billion from 9.1 billion at end-September with its loans-to-deposits ratio rising to 103.1 from 99.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Eurobank's non-performing credit -- loans in arrears for more than 90 days -- rose to 33.4 percent of its loan book at end-December from 33 percent in the third quarter.

(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Mark Potter)