ATHENS, April 2 Shares in Greek lender Eurobank fell to its lowest level in two decades on Tuesday on worries its takeover by National Bank could be stalled following objections by the country's international lenders.

"There are concerns over National Bank's integration of Eurobank and how Eurobank will be recapitalised," said an Athens-based trader who declined to be named. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)