ISTANBUL Dec 14 Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen,
a partnership of Greece's EFG Eurobank and Turkey's
Tekfen Holding, said on Wednesday that sale talks
with three potential buyers were continuing.
Eurobank Tekfen Chairman Mehmet Erten said in an e-mailed
statement that talks have not reached the level of taking a
final binding offer from any potential buyer.
Haberturk newspaper reported on Wednesday that Kuwait's
Burgan Bank had acquired Eurobank Tekfen. The paper
did not give a source for the report.
EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, said in July it
was in initial talks to sell a majority stake in Eurobank
Tekfen.
