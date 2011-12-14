ISTANBUL Dec 14 Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greece's EFG Eurobank and Turkey's Tekfen Holding, said on Wednesday that sale talks with three potential buyers were continuing.

Eurobank Tekfen Chairman Mehmet Erten said in an e-mailed statement that talks have not reached the level of taking a final binding offer from any potential buyer.

Haberturk newspaper reported on Wednesday that Kuwait's Burgan Bank had acquired Eurobank Tekfen. The paper did not give a source for the report.

EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, said in July it was in initial talks to sell a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)