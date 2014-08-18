ATHENS Aug 18 Greece's third-largest lender Eurobank said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Ukrainian unit to Ukraine's Delta Bank Group for 95 million euros ($127.2 million).

The deal to sell PJSC Universal Bank and to transfer Eurobank's Ukrainian assets is expected to be completed in 2014, the bank said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 0.7470 euro) (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by David Holmes)