ATHENS Dec 27 Greece's urobank has concluded the sale of its Ukrainian unit Universal Bank to Ukraine's financial group TAS Group, it said on Tuesday.

The transaction is in line with Eurobank's restructuring plan as agreed with the European Commission and is capital neutral for the group, Eurobank said in a bourse filing.

The transaction, concluded on Dec. 23, was capital neutral on a Group level, Eurobank said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)