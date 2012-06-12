* Sees soft Q2 performance from European banks

* Sees banks cutting on staffing levels if revenue challenges persist

* Sees low level of underwriting activity in Q2

June 12 European investment banks will likely report weak second-quarter results as they suffer from low balance-sheet yields, high costs and excess leverage, Societe Generale said, downgrading Credit Suisse Group AG to "sell" from "hold".

Credit Suisse remains heavily leveraged, said SocGen, adding that expectations on investment returns and a subsequent increase in assets under management at the Swiss bank are still too high.

European banks can expect poor revenue from debt capital markets and exceptionally low trading volumes in fixed income and equity markets, SocGen said.

"If revenue trends continue to the end of the quarter, we expect banks to counteract top-line challenges with the announcement of material headcount reductions both in investment banking and wealth management," said analyst Dirk Hoffmann-Becking.

Hoffmann-Becking, who assumed lead coverage of Credit Suisse, UBS and Deutsche Bank, said underwriting activity has seized up and Facebook's initial public offering has reduced the appetite for further listings.

The analyst, however, upgraded Germany's Deutsche Bank to "buy" from "hold," on continued revenue share gains in investment banking.

Deutsche Bank can achieve substantial cost reductions due to a still high share of variable compensation and proven ability to reduce headcount rapidly, he added.

SocGen prefers UK banks HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group, Nordic bank Nordea and Central Eastern European banks such as Sberbank and Erste .

The brokerage has a neutral view on French banks and maintains a cautious stance on Spanish banks.

Shares of Credit Suisse were down 1.6 percent at 19.00 Swiss francs at 0803 GMT on Tuesday.