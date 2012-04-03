* Burgan Bank eyeing 70-pct stake in Eurobank Tekfen

* Burgan Bank expected to offer close to $350 mln for deal

By Dinesh Nair and Rachna Uppal

DUBAI, April 3 Kuwait's Burgan Bank is close to a deal to buy EFG Eurobank's 70-percent stake in Eurobank Tekfen, three banking sources said, in a $350 million sale which would help shore up the struggling Greek lender.

The stake in Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership between EFG Eurobank and Turkey's Tekfen Holding, was put up for sale last July by Greece's second-largest bank.

While Greek banks seek to shore themselves up in the face of protracted recession, Gulf investors have been looking at Turkey as a natural target in the face of unrest in the Middle East and debt crises in Europe and North America.

The sale of the stake in Eurobank Tekfen will likely happen at the Turkish lender's current book value, one banking source familiar with the matter said. It is currently valued at around $350 million.

"Kuwait's central bank is expected to give its blessing for the deal imminently, as early as this week. A sale purchase agreement will be signed after that," the source said speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter has not been made public yet.

"The deal is expected to close in late Q2 or early Q3."

Citigroup Inc is advising Burgan Bank on the transaction. Eurobank Tekfen is being advised by Barclays and Goldman Sachs Inc, two other sources said.

A spokesperson for Burgan Bank declined to comment.

Battered by the debt crisis, sovereign downgrades and five years of recession, Greek authorities and the central bank have been urging banks to explore deals that might allow them to return to wholesale funding markets.

Last month, Alpha Bank scrapped plans to tie up with rival Eurobank in what would have been Greece's largest bank merger in decades.

EFG Eurobank early last year sold a majority stake in its Polish operation Polbank for 490 million euros ($698 million).

The lender had bought 70 percent of Tekfenbank in 2007.

Eurobank Tekfen made a net profit of 20.3 million lira ($11.4 million) in the first nine months of last year. Its balance sheet was at 5.1 billion lira with deposits at 2.2 billion lira.

Burgan, with a market capitalisation of $2.4 billion, is the commercial banking arm of Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest investment firm. ($1 = 1.775 Turkish liras) (Created by Matthew Tostevin)