ISTANBUL Feb 22 Kuwait's Burgan Bank has reached a deal to buy a 70 percent stake in Turkey's Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greece's EFG Eurobank and Turkey's Tekfen Holding, sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, said in July it was in initial talks to sell a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen. In December, Eurobank Tekfen said sale talks with three potential buyers were continuing. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Daren Butler)