ISTANBUL Feb 23 Turkish group Eurobank Tekfen, a partnership of Greek lender EFG Eurobank and Turkish company Tekfen, said the process of selling a 70 percent stake in the bank was continuing, Milliyet newspaper reported on Thursday.

"Nothing has become definite in the sale process of our bank's shares," chairman Mehmet Erten was reported as saying by the paper. "God willing, it will be concluded soon."

Sources with knowledge of the deal had told Reuters on Wednesday that Kuwaiti group Burgan Bank had reached a deal to buy the 70 percent stake.

EFG Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, said in July it had begun talks to sell a majority stake in Eurobank Tekfen as it sought to safeguard its balance sheet against debt losses.

In December, Eurobank Tekfen said talks with three potential buyers were continuing. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dan Lalor)