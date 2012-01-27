LONDON Jan 27 The European gasoline refining margin leapt to four-month highs on Friday after ConocoPhillips said it might have to close the gasoline-making unit at its Bayway refinery, further tightening the market.

The refining margin, or crack, was up at around $10.82 a barrel at 1656 GMT, according to Reuters data, as the price of gasoline outpaced that of crude oil.

ConocoPhillips said it was taking the feed out of the 145,000 barrels per day fluid catalytic cracker in Linden, New Jersey, and might have to shut the largest gasoline making FCC in the United States.

This pushed Eurobob gasoline barges to $1,010-$1,020 a tonne fob ARA in the trading window on Friday.