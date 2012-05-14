(This story originally appeared on IFRe.com, a Thomson Reuters
publication)
By Christopher Whittall
LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Pushing ahead with pooled eurozone
bonds is the only way to bring the crisis gripping the single
currency union to a close, senior bankers have warned, claiming
that a failure to amalgamate government debt will result in a
heftier bill for keeping the eurozone afloat in the long run.
"I don't see a way out of this crisis other than a eurobond
solution. I think if they'd done it a year ago it would have
cost them about a third of what it's going to cost them now to
stem the crisis," said Tim Gately, European head of credit
trading at Citigroup.
"The problem is that action only comes when there is
significant systemic risk in the market, so things will have to
get worse before we even get to that point."
A pledge to issue short-dated eurobonds could lower eurozone
borrowing rates to levels enjoyed by the US government,
according to some estimates, and could draw a line under a
crisis that looks set to force policymakers to come to the
rescue of another peripheral country.
Fears have mounted that Spain - whose 10-year government
bond yields have hovered around 6% since mid-April - and its
faltering banking sector will soon require bailing out. Mariano
Rajoy's government stepped in to rescue ailing lender Bankia
last week, and further measures to restore confidence in the
banking system were set to be announced on Friday (see "IPO
bankers respond to Bankia bailout").
Participants believe eurobond instruments would secure
substantial savings for the periphery without punishing Germany
with vastly higher rates. Some calculations indicate that pooled
debt could lower Spain's 10-year borrowing costs by more than
four percentage points, while only raising Germany's costs by
15bp to 20bp.
Eli el Hayek, global head of rates at HSBC, suggested that
issuing pooled eurozone short-dated bills would be a relatively
straightforward step and would not raise any concerns about the
long-term impact, as the debt would be rolled over very quickly.
"Overall, Europe is currently paying more in interest rates
than it should be for the situation. We estimate that pooled
eurozone debt wouldn't cost much more than Germany is currently
paying. Interest rates would probably be only slightly higher
than fed funds and a 10-year note could be close to US yields or
perhaps even lower," said el Hayek.
The political will to push ahead is less clear, though the
German doctrine of austerity has been eroded by a series of
elections across Europe favouring pro-growth candidates. French
president-elect Francois Hollande openly supports pooled
eurobonds.
"The point of no return has passed," said one senior German
banker. "Merkel has to be hesitant, but it is clear she has been
giving her positions up. We are going to see a continuation of
the implicit fiscal transfer from Germany and the Netherlands
the periphery."
THE PAIN IN SPAIN
Action may be needed sooner rather than later, as many
economists are now using a base scenario seeing Spain and its
banking system requiring some sort of bailout.
"There are a lot of concerns about how Spain is going to
raise money to bail out their banking system, and the
expectation is there is going to have to be a Troika-led
recapitalisation of the country. There's a contagion premium
that's risen in the market on the back of this that is affecting
all the peripherals," said Gately.
Spain's sovereign debt market is already resting on a
knife-edge. Non-domestic investors halved their holdings between
early 2010 and March 2012 to around 22% of total outstanding
debt, according to Barclays. Buoyed by the ECB's three-year
LTROs, domestic banks helped to take up the slack, but many
analysts believe Spain's private sector has reached saturation
point.
Laurent Fransolet, head of rates strategy at Barclays,
believes Spain can get by without outside assistance, arguing
that domestic investors can soak up the EUR43bn Spain needs to
roll over by year-end - though he admits the situation is
extremely fragile.
"The big risk is a further liquidation for the remaining 20%
held by non-residents - there's no way domestic banks can take
that and it would then be difficult for Spain to avoid a
bailout. There's no way Spanish banks can continue to buy as
they did in January and February - the LTRO money has dried up,"
said Fransolet.
(Reporting by Christopher Whittall)