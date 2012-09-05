FRANKFURT, Sept 5 The cost of breaking up the
euro zone could be somewhere between 1.3 trillion euros ($1.63
trillion) and 3.3 trillion euros, while keeping the single
currency bloc together could be no less costly, HVB Chief
Executive Theodor Weimer said on Wednesday.
To date, the rescue of the euro zone has cost 700 billion
euros, said Weimer, whose bank is the German unit of Italy's
Unicredit.
"Although a breakup is costly, muddling through will be just
as expensive, and with every week, it gets more expensive,"
Weimer told the annual Banks in Transition conference in
Frankfurt.
($1 = 0.7961 euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; edkiting by
James Jukwey)