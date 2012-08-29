* Luis Amaral selling 7 pct of Eurocash at 38 zlotys/share
* Seeks liquidity increase, inclusion in Warsaw's main index
* Will remain group's largest shareholder with 44 pct
(Adds Eurocash confirmation of stake sale)
WARSAW, Aug 29 The controlling shareholder in
Polish wholesaler and distributor Eurocash has sold a
7 percent stake to institutional investors for 365 million
zlotys ($111 million), Eurocash said in a statement.
Luiz Amaral, who held 51 percent of Eurocash and is also its
chief executive, initially planned to sell 5 percent but
increased the offer in response to demand, people familiar with
the transaction said earlier on Wednesday.
Bookrunners handling the sale closed the books on the deal
at 38 zlotys per share, 11.6 percent below Tuesday's close.
Eurocash shares were down 10 percent on Wednesday, trading at
38.75 zlotys/share.
Eurocash said that Amaral, who is Portuguese, was selling
the shares to increase the stock's liquidity on the Warsaw Stock
Exchange.
In June, Eurocash shares became part of the MSCI Poland
Standard Index.
Eurocash is Poland's second-largest distributor of
fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), after Portugal's Jeronimo
Martins.
($1 = 3.2744 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Maciej Onoszko and Adrian
Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Jane Merriman)